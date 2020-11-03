4 more Eau Claire County residents die from COVID-19

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - COVID-19 cases have been reaching record heights across the Chippewa Valley in the past couple of months and show no signs of slowing on Tuesday.

In Eau Claire County there are now over 4,200 total cases, 130 more than Monday. Of those, 796 are active, down 244 in the last 24 hours.

The county also reporting four new deaths. The total is now at 25. One death is considered probable.

Chippewa County has over 2,100 total cases, up by 95. There are 937 active cases, an increase of seven.

Chippewa County is still reporting 24 deaths and two probable deaths.

Over in Dunn County there are 1,284 total cases, 39 more since Monday. As of Monday, 279 of those cases are active. They still report one COVID-19-related death