2020 presidential election: Final results from across the country

Vermont

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Vermont, which has 3 Electoral College votes.

Kentucky

(AP) — Donald Trump wins Kentucky, which has 8 Electoral College votes.

West Virignia

(AP) — Donald Trump wins West Virginia, which has 5 Electoral College votes.

Virginia

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Virginia, which has 13 Electoral College votes.

Illinois

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Illinois, which has 20 Electoral College votes.

New Jersey

(AP) -- Joe Biden wins New Jersey, which has 14 Electoral College votes.

Rhode Island

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Rhode Island, which has 4 Electoral College votes.

South Carolina

(AP) — Donald Trump wins South Carolina, which has 9 Electoral College votes.

Massachusetts

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Massachusetts, which has 11 Electoral College votes.

Tennessee

(AP) — Donald Trump wins Tennessee, which has 11 Electoral College votes.

Delaware

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Delaware, which has 3 Electoral College votes.

Connecticut

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Connecticut, which has 7 Electoral College votes.

Mississippi

(AP) — Donald Trump wins Mississippi, which has 6 Electoral College votes.

Alabama

(AP) — Donald Trump wins Alabama, which has 9 Electoral College votes.

Maryland

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Maryland, which has 10 Electoral College votes.

Arkansas

(AP) - Donald Trump wins Arkansas which has 6 Electoral College votes.

Indiana

(AP) - Donald Trump wins Indiana which has 11 Electoral College votes.

North Dakota

(AP) - Donald Trump wins North Dakota which has 3 Electoral College votes.

New York

(AP) - Joe Biden wins New York which has 29 Electoral College votes.

Nebraska

(AP) - Donald Trump wins Nebraska which has5 Electoral College votes.

This is an updating story. We will continue to add results as they're being called.

