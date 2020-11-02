WIAA reveals state soccer, volleyball matchups

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The matchups are set for the state boys soccer and volleyball tournaments!

Both sports will have championship events at multiple locations on Saturday due to COVID-19.

Boys soccer state tournament

Division 1 - Mukwonago High School

11:00 AM: (2) Arrowhead vs (3) Elkhorn

2:00 PM: (1) Marquette vs (4) Hudson

*winners advance to the championship game at 7:00 p.m.

Division 2 - Marshfield High School

11:00 AM: (2) Roncalli/Two Rivers vs (3) Medford

2:00 PM: (1) Delavan-Darien vs (4) Sauk Prairie

*winners advance to the championship game at 7:00 p.m.

Division 3 - Kewaskum High School

11:00 AM: (2) University School of Milwaukee vs (3) St. Lawrence Seminary

2:00 PM: (1) The Prairie School vs (4) Arcadia)

*winners advance to the championship game at 7:00 p.m.

More information can be found here

Girls volleyball state tournament

Division 1 - Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School

1:00 PM: (1) Hamilton vs (4) Sauk Prairie

4:00 PM: (2) River Falls vs (3) Burlington

*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.

Division 2 - Kaukauna High School

1:00 PM: (1) Luxemburg-Casco vs (4) St. Croix Falls

4:00 PM: (2) Edgewood vs (3) Lakeside Lutheran

*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.

Division 3 - Wausau West High School

1:00 PM: (1) Howards Grove vs (4) Osseo-Fairchild

4:00 PM: (2) Waterloo vs (3) Fall Creek

*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.

Division 4 - Little Chute High School

1:00 PM: (1) McDonell Central vs (4) Prentice

4:00 PM: (2) Catholic Central vs (3) Immanuel Lutheran

*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.

More information can be found here