WIAA reveals state soccer, volleyball matchups

WIAA reveals state soccer, volleyball matchupsNew
STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The matchups are set for the state boys soccer and volleyball tournaments!
Both sports will have championship events at multiple locations on Saturday due to COVID-19.
Boys soccer state tournament
Division 1 - Mukwonago High School
11:00 AM: (2) Arrowhead vs (3) Elkhorn
2:00 PM: (1) Marquette vs (4) Hudson
*winners advance to the championship game at 7:00 p.m.
Division 2 - Marshfield High School
11:00 AM: (2) Roncalli/Two Rivers vs (3) Medford
2:00 PM: (1) Delavan-Darien vs (4) Sauk Prairie
*winners advance to the championship game at 7:00 p.m.
Division 3 - Kewaskum High School
11:00 AM: (2) University School of Milwaukee vs (3) St. Lawrence Seminary
2:00 PM: (1) The Prairie School vs (4) Arcadia)
*winners advance to the championship game at 7:00 p.m.
More information can be found here
Girls volleyball state tournament
Division 1 - Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School
1:00 PM: (1) Hamilton vs (4) Sauk Prairie
4:00 PM: (2) River Falls vs (3) Burlington
*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.
Division 2 - Kaukauna High School
1:00 PM: (1) Luxemburg-Casco vs (4) St. Croix Falls
4:00 PM: (2) Edgewood vs (3) Lakeside Lutheran
*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.
Division 3 - Wausau West High School
1:00 PM: (1) Howards Grove vs (4) Osseo-Fairchild
4:00 PM: (2) Waterloo vs (3) Fall Creek
*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.
Division 4 - Little Chute High School
1:00 PM: (1) McDonell Central vs (4) Prentice
4:00 PM: (2) Catholic Central vs (3) Immanuel Lutheran
*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.