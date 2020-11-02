Warmest start to November since 2016

It's going to be one of those days where you'll want a winter coat in the morning, but probably only a hoodie in the afternoon as we're starting near or below 30 with some wind chills in the teens.

While this morning is starting, we will warm quickly today with high temperatures climbing above Eau Claire's 50 degree average high. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. There is absolutely nothing to track on satellite and radar today as we may see some passing clouds, but that will be it.

Don't expect this to change, either, as we're expecting even warmer temps and even more sunshine through this entire week! Highs will climb into the 60s starting tomorrow, and if conditions are perfect there could even be a chance at 70 degrees several times this week, though most likely highs will settle in the mid to upper 60s.

This is an uncommon pattern for November. Highs in the 60s isn't out of the ordinary as Eau Claire averages two of them each November, but just over 1 in 10 years historically had at least 5, and the record is 10 set twice: first in 1930 then again four years ago in 2016.

Amazingly, since that record Eau Claire has not seen a single high of at least 60 in November in the past three years.

The other uncommon thing is how much sunshine we'll see this week. Enjoy it, as November is, on average, the cloudiest month of the year in Western Wisconsin.

We will stay warm and sunny until our next chance for precipitation, which arrives next Sunday and looks to last into at least Monday.