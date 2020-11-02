Hurricane Eta threatens to bring heavy rain, storm surge

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eta has been upgraded to a hurricane and threatens to bring heavy rain, storm surge, landslides and more to parts of Central America and the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Eta has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was located about 155 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border. Forecasters say central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 35 inches in isolated areas. Heavy rains also are likely in eastern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica. Storm surge up to 15 feet above normal tides was possible for the coast of Nicaragua.