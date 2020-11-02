Thorp School District adding bullying task force

THORP (WQOW) - Following a special board meeting last week, the Thorp School District is taking steps to address bullying within its schools.

According to Thorp District Administrator Paul Blanford, the district is in the works of developing a student bullying task force aimed to support the effort for change within the schools.

All of this comes after 70 students, parents and community members stood outside the school district last week voicing their concerns about bullying.

Officials are also reviewing current policies and procedures on bullying.

They will also look at community feedback to identify issues, concerns and solutions surrounding bullying.

Blanford adds the school administration is still working on developing additional measures to address the issues at hand.