‘Talk’ host Eve says she’s leaving show to focus on family

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s change ahead for daytime TV’s “The Talk.” Eve, a co-host for four seasons, says she’ll leave at the end of December. The actor and singer says she wants to focus on expanding her family. Eve has been hosting “The Talk” from London, where her husband lives, since the show’s current season began in September. Eve says further uncertainty of travel because of a new U.K. coronavirus lockdown led to what she calls a difficult decision to leave “The Talk.” CBS says the door is open to Eve’s return as a guest co-host or guest. No replacement was announced for Eve, who had joined the show after Aisha Tyler exited.