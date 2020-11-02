Search for missing Clark Co. woman enters second month

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Clark County woman last seen on October 3 is still missing and authorities are hoping you have some sort of information that can lead them to her.

Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, October 3, at a friend's house in the Unity area.

She was reported missing the next day.

She drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with plates AHZ-2509.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple searches have been happening but she hasn't been found.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 715-743-3157.