School: LSU frat member arrested on charges including hazing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University says a fraternity member has been arrested on charges including hazing in connection with an incident that news outlets reported had hospitalized a student. University spokesman Ernie Ballard III says university police arrested Phi Kappa Psi member Terry Pat Reynolds II on Monday on charges of criminal and misdemeanor hazing and of failure to seek assistance. It was not immediately clear if Reynolds has an attorney who could speak for him. News outlets quote the arrest warrant as saying the victim was dropped off at a hospital on Oct. 19 and immediately was put on life support. He has since been released from the hospital.