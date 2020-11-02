Quarantined on Election Day? Here’s how you can vote

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - COVID-19 may hinder your ability to go to work, school, or visit friends, but it doesn't have to impact safe voting.



If you're confined to your home with COVID-19 on Election Day, there are two ways to still vote without risking exposure to others.

One of these ways is curbside voting. In the past, the method of pulling up to a polling location and having a poll worker bring you your ballot has been reserved for people with disabilities that hinder their ability to walk inside the building.

But, given the pandemic, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has now extended that method to people who are severely immunocompromised or have a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

"There's a procedure where you can basically drive up to your polling place, if you let them know in advance, then they can actually bring your ballot out to you in your car and you can sort of feed it through the crack in the window," said Reid Magney with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The second way to vote while quarantined is called the hospital electors process. Typically used for patients in a hospital, this form of voting is now temporarily extended to anyone that is home-bound with COVID-19.

To qualify, you must be under a doctor's orders to quarantine or be hospitalized. If you fall under those categories, you appoint someone to go pick up your ballot for you.

"There is a form on our [Wisconsin Elections Commission] website, it's the absentee ballot request form," Magney said. "You need to fill it out, and there's a box on there, to check it to say that you are hospitalized or quarantined. So you have to give a copy of your photo I.D. to this agent that you appoint, and then they have to take your photo I.D., this form, and go to the clerk's office, present it to them, they have to show their own I.D. As well. They will get an absentee ballot to bring back to you, you can vote it, they can serve as the witness, and then your agent has to bring it back to the clerk's office."

Your agent can be anyone; a friend, family member or neighbor, but they must be of age to vote. Meaning, your 16-year-old cannot go pick up your ballot.

Magney suggested if you choose to vote using either of these methods, contact your local election clerk right away to give them advance notice.

That absentee ballot form to give to your appointed agent can be found here.

Additionally, if you have already voted absentee and are wondering if your ballot has been received, you can check its status here. If it is still being processed, election officials stress to just be patient, and not go to the polls on Tuesday; you may risk voter fraud.