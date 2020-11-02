 Skip to Content

Poland protests leader: abortion court ruling must be waived

6:56 am National news from the Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A leader of Poland’s massive protests triggered by a court ruling that tightens the country’s strict abortion law says the ruling must be withdrawn. Klementyna Suchanow, leader of the “Women’s Strike” rights organization, said that a 12th daily round of street blockades and marches was planned Monday and more will come during the week, despite an anti-COVID-19 ban on public gatherings of more than five people. Nationwide protests by hundreds of thousands of people have been held daily since Oct. 22 when a constitutional court barred abortions of fetuses with congenital defects, further narrowing one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws in the predominantly Catholic nation. 

Associated Press

