Philippines: 16 dead, thousands of homes damaged in typhoon

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say at least 16 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the country over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the powerful storm. Goni blasted into Catanduanes province at dawn Sunday as a super typhoon with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour. But the ferocious storm weakened considerably after making landfall and shifted to spare the capital, Manila, before blowing out Sunday night into the South China Sea. The Office of Civil Defense said Monday that at least 16 people were killed in Catanduanes and nearby Albay province, where three others remain missing.