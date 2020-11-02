Packers player tests positive for COVID-19, team meetings go virtual

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers say one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team released a statement saying:

“The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today.

Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance.”

Green Bay Packers statement