One killed in Sunday night crash

WQOW (Lincoln) - According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, just before 10:30 PM Sunday night, a person was killed in a late-night crash.

Officials say a car carrying two people, failed to stop at the intersection of County Road HH and County Road O. The car then hit the embankment. The car then caught fire, but not before the passengers were able to escape.

Police say one passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Right now, an investigation is underway.