Monday’s Scores

8:45 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19

Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20

Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-7, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14

Champlin Park def. Spring Lake Park, 25-17, 23-15, 25-15

Eveleth-Gilbert def. Two Harbors, 25-13, 25-7, 25-8

Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

Henning def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-11, 25-21, 25-11

Lake City def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Crookston

Marshall def. Pipestone, 25-20, 25-21, 0-0

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Wabasso, 30-28, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22

Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 15-25, 25-6, 25-20, 25-14

Moorhead def. Alexandria, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21

Norwood-Young America def. Tri-City United, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-13

Osakis def. Swanville, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Park Christian def. NCEUH, 25-13, 25-18, 25-13

Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19

Roseau def. Warroad, 25-16, 25-7, 25-18

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-6, 25-13, 25-19

Sebeka def. Pillager, 25-19, 25-8, 25-16

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14

St. Croix Lutheran def. Holy Angels, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lakeview, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18

Waconia def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14

Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-18, 25-9, 25-20

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

