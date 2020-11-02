Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19
Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-7, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14
Champlin Park def. Spring Lake Park, 25-17, 23-15, 25-15
Eveleth-Gilbert def. Two Harbors, 25-13, 25-7, 25-8
Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
Henning def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-11, 25-21, 25-11
Lake City def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Crookston
Marshall def. Pipestone, 25-20, 25-21, 0-0
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Wabasso, 30-28, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22
Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 15-25, 25-6, 25-20, 25-14
Moorhead def. Alexandria, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21
Norwood-Young America def. Tri-City United, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-13
Osakis def. Swanville, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Park Christian def. NCEUH, 25-13, 25-18, 25-13
Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
Roseau def. Warroad, 25-16, 25-7, 25-18
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-6, 25-13, 25-19
Sebeka def. Pillager, 25-19, 25-8, 25-16
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14
St. Croix Lutheran def. Holy Angels, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lakeview, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18
Waconia def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14
Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-18, 25-9, 25-20
