Menomonie police say one arrested for weekend stabbing

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie police say a person was arrested on Monday for a stabbing that took place over the weekend.

According to police, it happened in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street at 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, November 1.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The person's condition was not provided by police but according to a GoFundMe set up for the victim, he needed a blood transfusion and part of his colon removed.

Police say a suspect. who they are not naming, was arrested on Monday morning.

The stabbing was an isolated event and there is no threat to the community, according to Menomonie police.

