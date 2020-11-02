Maine’s ranked choice voting rules and procedures, explained

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Voters will for the first time in U.S. history use ranked choice voting to determine their pick Massachusetts voters are considering statewide votes to adopt the voting method. Maine’s use of ranked voting comes as Alaska and Massachusetts voters consider statewide votes to adopt the method. In Maine, it applies to this year’s presidential and U.S. Senate races. Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has said he hopes to declare whether the ranked round of tabulations will be necessary by the end of Election Day. The counting itself could take weeks.