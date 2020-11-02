Macks use motto #Nowornever in run to state

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The seniors knew right away 2020 would be a difficult season for volleyball.

"We never know when our season could be cut off, so we want to do everything now or never," Maggie Craker said. "Never leaving anything on the court and having full energy all day."

The Macks adopted the motto #Nowornever during the preseason, and have used it to win conference, regional and sectional titles.

For the first time in 10 years, McDonell Central High School will play in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. The top-seeded Macks will play Prentice High School Saturday afternoon in the Division 4 semifinals at Little Chute High School.

If McDonell wins, it will play in the championship match at 7:30 p.m.

McDonell lost its starting middle hitter to quarantine on Friday, one day before rallying to beat Turtle Lake in the sectional finals.

Macks head coach Kat Hanson said the roster shortage serves as a reminder that nothing is guaranteed this season, or in life.

"They have been able to use that a classic reminder day-in and day-out of what we have in front of us and what we need to do," she said.

Hanson said her team has not been phased by outside factors, such as the pandemic. McDonell has shown the ability to stay calm through adversity and rally from deficits on the court, including Saturday against Turtle Lake.

Macks senior Samantha Wirtz said that is due in part to the guidance of the coaching staff.

"They've put us in the mindset that when you're down, you have to get back up. You can't just stay there," she said. "Every game we've gone in and we have fought."