Lyon man questioned by police over Greek priest shooting

GENEVA (AP) — A Greek Orthodox parishioner who was recently caught on video scuffling with a Lyon priest who was shot outside his church and hospitalized over the weekend says local police raided his home on Monday. He said police collected documents and took him in for questioning, though not as a suspect. The parishioner, Jean-Michel Dhimoila, called an Associated Press reporter from a police station in southern Lyon after being taken in for questioning over the Saturday shooting of the priest. The Rev. Nikolaos Kakavelakis was shot with a sawed-off shotgun, prompting a manhunt after the assailant who fled the scene. He is in critical condition in a hospital.