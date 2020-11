EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The old Eau Claire Kmart building starting to come crumbling down on Monday to make room for Hy-Vee.

The major Midwest grocery chain still has plans to build a new store in Eau Claire.

Monday, demo crews started to knock down the former Kmart building.

Last week, a Hy-Vee spokesperson told News 18 the pandemic hasn't changed their plans to open the 95,000 square foot supermarket late next year.