Jacobson’s Market to open second location in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For Eau Claire residents looking to shop local, you'll soon have another option to get locally-cut meats.

Jacobson's Market in Chippewa Falls is expanding into Eau Claire.

The butcher shop will be located next to Jacobson's Ace Hardware on Clairemont Avenue in the former Dickey's Barbecue Pit.

Owner Joel Jacobson said this second location will be about the same size as their other store, and they plan to sell the same things like hand-cut steaks, freshly ground burger patties and homemade bratwurst.

Though he's excited for the new opportunities, Jacobson said he still has some worries about expanding business during the pandemic.

"It's very worrisome," Jacobson said. "It's worrisome for other people that I know are in business. It's worrisome for our employees. We just decided to move forward because we felt like the time was right. We know that hopefully the pandemic won't last forever and that people will still need to get their fresh-cut meats."

Renovations on the new location started Monday, and they're already looking to hire about 10 meat cutters and counter workers.

They hope to open by the first week of December.