House Dems ask Trump admin to halt COVID border expulsions

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of Democratic lawmakers is calling on the Trump administration to stop the expulsion of unaccompanied children and other asylum seekers at the U.S. border using emergency powers granted during the coronavirus pandemic. The letter to acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes after reporting by The Associated Press revealed that Vice President Mike Pence directed CDC to effectively close the U.S. land borders to immigrants and asylum seekers, according to two former health officials.