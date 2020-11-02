High court rejects appeal from Florida death row inmate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Florida death row inmate whose conviction was based in part on the testimony of a controversial jailhouse informant. The justices did not comment Monday in refusing to hear the case of James Dailey, convicted in the killing of a 14-year-old girl in the Tampa area in 1985. Lawyers for Dailey say he was convicted on circumstantial evidence and the word of a jailhouse informant whose testimony has sent dozens of people to prison. The other person convicted in the teenager’s killing says he was solely responsible for her death. That man is serving a life sentence in prison.