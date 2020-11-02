Here come the 60s: heating up for election day

It was a beautiful start to the week, especially for early November! Today's average high is 50, and we made it up to 54 today. We haven't seen many above average temperatures in the past two weeks, so even temperatures a few degrees above average today felt fantastic.

The good news is there is more to come. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a clear sky in place, which is near average for this time of year. Tuesday, warmer air will bring temperatures well into the 60s and the warmest air we've seen since mid October. Tomorrow's forecast high is 67, and it comes with plenty of sunshine.

In fact, we'll see a mostly sunny sky for much of the upcoming week. We won't see rain chances until late next weekend.