EXPLAINER: Senate majority outcome may take weeks or more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thirty-five U.S. Senate seats are on the ballot and will determine which party controls the chamber for the next two years. But due to election law quirks in Georgia and Louisiana, where a total of three seats are up for grabs, it is possible that the fate of the current 53-47 Republican majority will remain unknown for weeks to come. Both states require Senate candidates to capture over 50 percent of the vote in order to win outright on Nov. 3. If not, the top two vote-getters move on to a runoff election, which Louisiana will hold on Dec. 5 and Georgia has scheduled for Jan. 5.