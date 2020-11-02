Election observers cite low turnout in Ivory Coast poll

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — International election observers in Ivory Coast say voter turnout was “extremely low” in parts of the country after the leading opposition candidates called for a boycott of the vote. The main opposition parties called on their supporters to stay home to protest President Alassane Ouattara’s bid for a third term. On Monday, an observer mission from The Carter Center and the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa said turnout out was poor in opposition strongholds. Tensions surrounding the vote have raised fears of post-election violence in Ivory Coast, where more than 3,000 people died in 2010-2011 when then-President Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede defeat to Ouattara. The opposition says more than 30 people died over the weekend.