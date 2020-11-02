EC County deaths up 5 since Friday, up 3 in Chippewa Co.

(WQOW) - Twenty one Eau Claire County residents have now died from COVID-19 as positive cases continue to climb in the county.

On Monday, Eau Claire County reported 135 new positive cases, the second-highest increase in a single day. That is in addition to 107 new cases on Saturday and 115 new cases on Sunday.

Five more Eau Claire County residents have died since Friday.

In Chippewa County, three people have died since Friday. The county has added 168 positive cases in that same timeframe.

Dunn County now has 1,245 positive cases. That is up 115 from Friday. Dunn County remains at one death.

Statewide, 3,433 positive cases were added on Monday. That is actually the lowest single-day increase since October 26. Last week there were three days with over 5,000 new cases added each day.

A total of 2,050 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19.