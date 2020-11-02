Eau Claire School Board approves substitute pay, discusses bridging achievement gaps

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District has been in need of substitute teachers this year, and Monday night the school board approved a proposal to increase wages for subs.

Currently, short term substitutes are paid $110 a day. An additional $15 will be tacked onto that daily rate.

Long term subs with a bachelor's degree earn $201 a day. They will now get an extra $23 per day.

ECASD Human Resources Executive Director Kay Marks said part of the reason they're looking to pay subs more is because of how hard it's been to fill these positions during the pandemic.

After surveying surrounding school districts, the district also found that Eau Claire fell to the bottom of the compensation scale.

"Without being able to be competitive with our surrounding districts, we're not going to able to provide that education for our students so we want to make sure that we're able to remain open for as long as we possibly can in this current pandemic situation," Marks said.

The board also discussed the equitable multi-level system of supports.

The goal of the EMLSS framework is to provide students with services and resources aimed to bridge the academic and behavioral gaps between certain demographics.

"Our data also shows that there's a significant opportunity achievement gap that persists between students of color and our white students, students where English is their native language versus students that are not, and students with and without disabilities. Those gaps persist and are very large in the state of Wisconsin," said Jim Schmitt, ECASD executive director of teaching and learning.

If approved Monday night, the wage increase in substitute pay will begin Tuesday.

The proposed EMLSS policy will go to a vote on November 16th

Click here to read about the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's EMLSS framework. Click here to for the DPI portal of education data.