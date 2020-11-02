Chippewa Falls man charged in stabbing, beating case

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - One of the suspects in a fight that left two people with stab wounds will make his initial court appearance Wednesday.



Kyler Korn, Chippewa Falls, now faces six felony charges, including aggravated battery and recklessly endangering safety.

Shortly before 3 am on October 24, Chippewa Falls police responded to a report of stabbings at the skate park at Marshall Park, next to the city swimming pool. Police reports indicate one man was apparently hit in the head with a baseball bat, and two men were stabbed, one so badly that his intestines were visible. Friends of the victims said they had gone to the park to fight with Korn and another man.



Korn was released from jail last week after posting the $3500 bond set by Judge Ben Lane.