Purdue coach Jeff Brohm will spend part of this week researching the quarterbacks for No. 10 Wisconsin. He doesn’t know what the Badgers’ depth chart might be or whether there will be a game on Saturday. Wisconsin had a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the cancellation of its game against Nebraska. Brohm and his coaching staff are scrambling for answers. If they play, they do expect a strong dose of the Badgers running game.