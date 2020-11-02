Armenian recruits baptized before heading into war

IN NAGORNO-KARABAKH (AP) — In a wooded area of Nagorno-Karabakh, new recruits to the war besieging the region undergo a ritual they hope will help them endure the fight — baptism into the Armenian Apostolic Church. One by one, the young men in camouflage fatigues approached a priest, who dips their clasped hands into a water-filled kettle then anoints their head and neck. Afterwards, the young men stand at attention as the priest hangs wooden crosses around their necks. Their faces were impassive, but one betrayed the emotion churning beneath by kissing the cross. “The baptism cleansed us and helped us forget about the horrors of the war,” Tigran Kagramanian, an 18-year-old recruit, told The Associated Press at the Monday ceremony.