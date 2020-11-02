 Skip to Content

A weary Puerto Rico prepares for referendum, new leaders

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Voters across Puerto Rico are choosing new leaders Tuesday they hope can help heal a U.S. territory wracked by corruption, hurricanes, earthquakes and the coronavirus pandemic. The six candidates seeking to become the island’s next governor include Pedro Pierluisi of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party. He is the territory’s former non-voting representative in Congress and briefly served as governor following huge street protests last year that led to the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. Also on the ballot is a referendum on whether to change Puerto Rico’s political status from territory to state. That vote is advisory as Congress would have to approve any change.

