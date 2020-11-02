2 killed in separate St. Croix Co. crashes

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people were killed in weekend crashes in St. Croix County.

The first crash happened on Friday, October 30, at 8:50 p.m. on Interstate 94 at mile marker 7, which is near Roberts.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the 59-year-old man from St. Paul was going "at a high rate of speed" when he lost control and went into the media.

The vehicle rolled several times and the driver, who was not named, was killed.

The second crash happened on 100th Avenue just east of 166th Street in the town of Hammond at 12:48 a.m. Saturday, October 31.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Nathan Schultz, 42, from Hammond was east on 100th Avenue when he lost control and went into the ditch, hitting a concrete culvert.

The truck rolled and Schultz was pinned underneath. He was pronounced dead.