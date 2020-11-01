Wind Advisory until SUN 2:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Pierce County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&