Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…Strong Winds Continue…

Strong winds will persist through much of Sunday. Northwest winds

will blow from 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph at

times. The strongest winds are expected this morning.

These strong winds may create difficult driving conditions. Secure

any lightweight objects and decorations left outdoors.