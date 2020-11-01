South Africa’s largest opposition party elects white leader

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, has elected a white leader, a move some analysts warn may cost it support from Black voters. The party, which attracted just over 20% of the votes and won 89 parliamentary seats in last year’s national poll, on Sunday elected John Steenhuizen to lead the party The party’s first Black leader Mmusi Maimane resigned last year, claiming angrily that he had been hampered by those who wanted to marginalize Black leaders and preserve the party for South Africa’s white minority. Race relations continue to haunt the Democratic Alliance, which was founded as a merger between predominantly white liberal political parties after the fall in 1994 of South Africa’s oppressive system of white minority rule, known as apartheid.