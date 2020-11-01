Races for governor take top billing in Missouri, Montana

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Republican governor’s response to the coronavirus pandemic could be giving the Democratic challenger traction in this year’s race for top executive in Missouri. In another competitive race, Republicans are hoping to win control of the governor’s office in Montana for the first time in 16 years. Eleven states are electing governors in 2020, but few of the jobs are expected to switch party control. Governors are expected to play pivotal roles in the next few years in decisions over the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, health care, abortion rights, criminal justice and, in some states, the once-a-decade redistricting.