November starts warm and sunny

Wind is dying down across the upper Midwest tonight, but it certainly was windy last night and this morning. The highest wind gust in Eau Claire today was 46mph at 2 a.m.

The combination of wind and high temperatures only in the 30s made for a chilly Sunday. Fortunately, we are about to see temperatures swing in the other direction to start November.

Overnight temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s with a mostly clear sky expected.

Temperatures have been below average for every day of the past two weeks with the exception of yesterday.

Starting Monday, temperatures will be back in the 50s, and starting Tuesday, 60s are looking likely. We could see these 60s continue straight through the rest of the week and even into next weekend.

Precipitation chances are also looking minimal with plenty of sunshine expected through the upcoming week.