Madison fire crew swims to rescue person in sinking vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters swam about 20 yards to a vehicle that was sinking into a Madison lake and rescued a person who was trapped in the back seat. The State Journal reports that the victim was unresponsive and did not have a pulse when pulled from the vehicle near the Warner Park Boat Launch on Saturday night. The fire crew administered CPR until a medic arrived on the scene to provide advanced life support. A spokeswoman says the victim was transported to a local hospital and regained a pulse before reaching the emergency room. A condition report was not available. Authorities say a rescue team did not find any other occupants of the vehicle after performing an underwater search.