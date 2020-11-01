Ivorians brace for unrest, await results in tense elections

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivorians are bracing for the possibility of more unrest as election officials tallied votes. Amid the wait for first results, opponents of President Alassane Ouattara are stepping up their criticism of his bid for a third term. Guillaume Soro, whose own bid for the presidency was disqualified earlier this year, tweeted Sunday that he no longer considers Ouattara the country’s president. Two of Ouattara’s three challengers boycotted Saturday’s election, all but ensuring his victory in the first round.