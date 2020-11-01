Hong Kong lawmakers arrested over disruption of legislature

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested seven people over scuffles that broke out in the city’s legislature earlier this year during a faceoff between pro-democracy and pro-Beijing lawmakers. Those arrested Sunday include both current and former opposition lawmakers, according to their political parties and media reports. A police statement says six men and one woman had been detained on suspicion of contempt and interfering with legislative members. It did not name them. The arrests are part of an investigation into a May 8 committee meeting in which pro-democracy lawmakers rushed toward the chairperson’s seat and security guards shoved back. Several were ejected.