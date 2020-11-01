Confirmed cases of the coronavirus top 150,000 in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials say the number of confirmed cases of the conoranvirus has topped 150,000. Figures released Sunday showed an increase of 2,217 positive tests for COVID-19 and 18 deaths in the last day. Residents of long-term care facilities accounted for 13 of the fatalities. The death toll stands at 2,475. Health officials have reported a total of 150,672 cases since the start of the pandemic. The COVID Tracking Project shows there were 488 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks 15th in the country for new cases per capita. The death count is the 24th highest in the country overall and the 30th highest per capita at about 45 deaths per 100,000 people.