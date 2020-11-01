After surge and outcry, limbo for Central Americans

NEW YORK (AP) — The majority of Central Americans who arrived in the U.S. in an unprecedented surge in 2018 and 2019 are spread throughout the country without asylum, waiting for hearings that take months and even years in immigration courts that in some states are still closed due to the pandemic. Once a judge finally sees their cases, asylum is denied for most. In the meantime, many work under the table: they lack work permits or wear ankle monitors limiting freedom of movement. Pushed by poverty and violence, more than 223,000 Central Americans crossed the border without authorization and were apprehended in the fiscal year 2018, according to federal data.