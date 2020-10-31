Youths kick furniture at Austrian church, no one hurt

VIENNA (AP) — Authorities say a group of 30 to 50 youths gathered in a Vienna church earlier this week, kicking furniture but then dispersing after police were called. The incident drew condemnation from leading politicians, with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz vowing to continue fighting “political Islam.” The incident at the St. Anton church in Vienna’s Favoriten district happened on Thursday evening and was reported a day later by the Kurier newspaper, which said investigators suspect the intruders were Turkish youths who had organized via social media. Police said Saturday said that a priest called police when the youths started kicking the furniture, and that they dispersed in several directions before officers arrived. No damage was caused and no people were hurt or threatened.