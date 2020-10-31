XC: Schneider wins state title, Menomonie boys finish 5th

XC: Schneider wins state title, Menomonie boys finish 5thUpdated
(WQOW) - Durand High School's Parker Schneider chased down a state cross country title in West Salem, on a day where Wisconsin's championship events where held over three sessions at three different locations.
Schneider won the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 title in a time of 16:05. He used a kick in the final 100 meters to pull away from Cashton High School's Jarret Carpenter (16:07).
See all Division 3 boys results here See all Division 3 girls results here
The Durand girls team finished sixth, led by Holly Plumer's 15th-place finish (20:58).
Colfax High School sophomore Molly Heidorn finished fourth individually (19:18). Fall Creek High School sophomore Jenna Anders finished sixth individually (19:36).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School finished 11th as a team, while Cameron High School finished 12th.
In Division 2, Barron High School's Fran Peterson finished 10th individually (19:29). St. Croix Central High School finished sixth as a team at the meet held at Colby High School.
St. Croix Central's Jakob Eggen finished 18th individually (17:15) in the boys race. Elk Mound High School's Ian Hazen finished 23rd (17:18), Bloomer High School's Lucas Anderson finished 44th (17:43), and Neillsville/Granton's Skylar Drinka finished 57th (17:59).
See all Division 2 boys results here See all Division 2 girls results here
In Division 1, Menomonie High School's boys team finished fifth, while the girls team placed eighth. The meet was held at Arrowhead High School.
See all Division 1 boys results here See all Division 1 girls results here