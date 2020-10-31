XC: Schneider wins state title, Menomonie boys finish 5th

(WQOW) - Durand High School's Parker Schneider chased down a state cross country title in West Salem, on a day where Wisconsin's championship events where held over three sessions at three different locations.

Schneider won the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 title in a time of 16:05. He used a kick in the final 100 meters to pull away from Cashton High School's Jarret Carpenter (16:07).

The Durand girls team finished sixth, led by Holly Plumer's 15th-place finish (20:58).

Colfax High School sophomore Molly Heidorn finished fourth individually (19:18). Fall Creek High School sophomore Jenna Anders finished sixth individually (19:36).

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School finished 11th as a team, while Cameron High School finished 12th.

Session A runners and fans have cleared out. We won't know what place these runners will finish in until this evening! I asked @BarronAreaSD's Fran Peterson and @mhsgoldeneagles's Eli Boppart what this feels like. @WQOW pic.twitter.com/c7LiTaOsEb — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) October 31, 2020

In Division 2, Barron High School's Fran Peterson finished 10th individually (19:29). St. Croix Central High School finished sixth as a team at the meet held at Colby High School.

St. Croix Central's Jakob Eggen finished 18th individually (17:15) in the boys race. Elk Mound High School's Ian Hazen finished 23rd (17:18), Bloomer High School's Lucas Anderson finished 44th (17:43), and Neillsville/Granton's Skylar Drinka finished 57th (17:59).

In Division 1, Menomonie High School's boys team finished fifth, while the girls team placed eighth. The meet was held at Arrowhead High School.

