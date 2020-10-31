US priest who founded Knights of Columbus is beatified

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The late Connecticut priest who founded the Knights of Columbus has moved a step closer to possible sainthood. The Rev. Michael McGivney was beatified Saturday, as authorized by Pope Francis. The celebration at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford included the reading of a letter from Francis and the unveiling of a tapestry featuring McGivney’s portrait. Francis in May approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of McGivney, which is required to be beatified, the first major step before canonization. The Knights said the miracle concerned the medically inexplicable cure of a baby with a life-threatening condition who was healed in utero in 2015.