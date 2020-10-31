Precautions urged when voting on Tuesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they'll need to be prepared to deal with precautions in place due to the ongoing pandemic.

The La Crosse County Health Department and other health departments around Wisconsin released information on what to expect on Tuesday and what voters should do before and during a visit to a polling location.

They recommend the following:

Voting in Person if You Are Well

If you are voting in person, please continue to follow these precautions:

• Practice good physical distancing (maintain at least 6 ft. from non-household members whenever possible).

• Wearing a face covering is highly encouraged. However, it is not required in order to vote.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before or after visiting the polling location.

Voting in Person While Under Quarantine

• Practice physical distancing (maintain a distance of 6 ft).

• Wearing a face covering is highly encouraged. However, it is not required in order to vote.

• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before or after visiting the polling location.

• Contact your municipal clerk ahead of time to learn more about curbside voting procedures at your polling place. If

you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you should vote curbside.

• If you have written notice from your medical provider or public health that you are under quarantine, contact your

municipal clerk ahead of time to inquire on your voting options.

*Please wear your mask and stay distanced from other voters and poll workers.

Voting in Person While Under Isolation

• Anyone in isolation or experiencing symptoms of COVID should vote curbside. Contact your municipal clerk ahead of

time to learn more about curbside voting procedures at your polling place.

• Wearing a face covering is highly encouraged. However, it is not required in order to vote.

• Practice physical distancing at all times.

• If you have written notice from your medical provider or public health that you are under isolation, contact your municipal clerk ahead of time to inquire on your voting options.

**According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, any voter who is immunocompromised, was exposed to or has symptoms of COVID-19, or has a disability that prevents them from entering the polling place must be allowed to curbside vote.

For more information about voting during the pandemic, please visit the Wisconsin Election Commission’s website:

https://elections.wi.gov/covid-19