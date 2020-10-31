Maryland shocks Minnesota 45-44 in OT on missed conversion

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A crazy, thrilling game ended in overtime Friday night when Minnesota’s Brock Walker missed a conversion after a potential tying touchdown, giving Maryland a stunning 45-44 comeback upset victory. After the Terrapins rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Joseph Peterino kicked the extra point for a 45-38 lead. Minnesota answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Seth Green before Walker’s extra-point try sailed wide right to end this Big Ten duel.