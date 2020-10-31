Indonesian leader condemns France attacks, Macron’s comments

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Paris and Nice and comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that were deemed offensive toward Islam and the global Muslim community. Widodo, the leader of the world’s most populous Muslim nation, told a televised news conference Saturday that his government strongly condemns the recent vigilantism in France against a teacher who was beheaded near Paris and a knife attack at a church in Nice that killed three people. Flanked by religious leaders and Cabinet ministers, Widodo also condemned comments made by Macron at an Oct. 21 national memorial for the teacher as an insult to Islam.