Athletic director: Wisconsin has 22 positive COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Badgers’ football program has increased to 22. Alvarez tells ESPN’s “College GameDay” that 12 football players and 10 staffers have tested positive. Alvarez said school officials would decide Tuesday whether to go ahead with the ninth-ranked Badgers’ scheduled Nov. 7 home game with Purdue. Wisconsin had been scheduled to play at Nebraska on Saturday, a game that was canceled because of the outbreak. It won’t be rescheduled.